Consorzi Agrari d'Italia: the first balance sheet approved

On 25 May 2021, the assembly of the members of Consorzi Agrari d'Italia (Cai) was held at the headquarters of Cai in route Ventiquattro Maggio in Rome. The meeting approved the first financial statements of Cai Spa as at 31 December 2020, which closed with a profit of € 6.403.000. The financial statements were entrusted to the company Deloitte & Touche which expressed a positive value. At the proposal of the board of directors, the shareholders' meeting approved a dividend to the shareholders of 1 million euros. The financial results of the company, founded in July 2020 and operational since October of the same year, are in line with the three-year business plan and the group budget.

Cai is the first fully integrated national entity that unites the first Italian agro-industrial group, Bf Spa (the Bonifiche Ferraresi's holding), with the territorial networks of the consortia involved. Thanks to this project, farmers become protagonists of a new development model, based on innovation and sustainability. The project is based on a network that produces over 407 million in annual revenues and has more than 11 thousand members acting as a real “hub” for the placement of large productions. To date, the following are part of CAI: BF spa, Consorzio dell'Emilia, Consorzio del Tirreno, Central South Consortium and Adriatic Consortium.