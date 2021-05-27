Valpizza (Aksìa) takes over the Apulian C&D

Aksìa Capital V, a fund managed by Aksìa Group SGR, has acquired - through the subsidiary Valpizza - C&D Srl, an Apulian company leader in the production of pre-fried frozen gastronomic specialties. Thanks to this acquisition, Valpizza continues the expansion strategy started after the entry of Aksìa, in , and further consolidates its positioning on the domestic and international market, expanding its portfolio with high quality products, which combine the Mediterranean gastronomic tradition with new ways of consumption. The value of the investment was not disclosed.

C&D is a family business. Founded in 1993 in Capurso (Bari) by the Carbonara family (who reinvested in the Group), C&D offers a wide range of products, including those under the Ghiottelli brand (pre-fried frozen foods, finger food and single-portion snacks) aimed at the Retail, Food market. Service and Street Food. The C&D product portfolio includes panzerotti, calzoni, mini hot dogs and other pre-fried and frozen baked specialties, ready in a few minutes and the result of the constant search for high quality raw materials. In recent years the company has grown thanks to important collaborations with international players in the world of food service and large-scale distribution.

For Valpizza, based in Valsamoggia (Bologna), specialized in the production of frozen pizzas with a production capacity of over 80 million pizzas per year, the acquisition of C&D is the second add-on, after Megic Pizza, made through the Aksìa fund. Capital V in .

"We recognized C&D as a player with strong growth potential to invest in", declared Marco Rayneri, Founding Partner of Aksìa Group. “The goal is to replicate Valpizza's international success, exporting the new products to geographic areas where the brand is already recognized. I am sure that the synergies between Valpizza and C&D will lead to the achievement of new strategic goals".

Marco Setti, CEO of Valpizza added: "C&D has a business complementary to ours and the integration into the Group, both industrial and commercial, will allow entry into the finger food and convenience segment, with respect to which we have identified significant growth trends".

The financing of the transaction was organized and structured by Crédit Agricole Italia, agent bank, and Intesa San Paolo.