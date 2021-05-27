It does not receive public funding
CLARA MOSCHINI

Riello Investimenti Partners si espande nel Venture Capital

Nasce Linfa Ventures, primo fondo italiano AgriFood di nuova generazione

Riello Investimenti Partners Sgr si espande nel Venture Capital. L'avvio di questa nuova asset class - che si affianca al Private Equity ed al Private Debt - avviene attraverso la promozione di Linfa Ventures, il primo fondo di venture capital in Italia focalizzato sugli investimenti in innovazione della filiera agro-alimentare. Si tratta del settore più importante dell'economia mondiale e...

EFA News - European Food Agency
