Usa: Sysco announces agreement for the purchase of Greco and Sons

Sysco announced in recent days that it has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Greco and Sons, one of the main independent distributors of Italian specialties in the States, taking over from Arbor Investments and the Greco family. Greco and Sons operates 10 distribution centers serving 22 geographic areas nationwide, with annual revenues of approximately $ 800 million. Furthermore, with its companies active in the catering sector, it offers over 15,000 products and services to over 8,000 customers including independent restaurants, pizzerias, hotels, country clubs, fast food restaurants, bars, schools and food shops. Specifically, the company imports and distributes a complete line of high quality food and non-food products, as well as producing meat-based specialties. At the end of the transaction (the acquisition is subject to approval as per current legislation), Greco and Sons will operate as an autonomous division within Sysco, which plans to retain the acquired company's executive management team, as well as all current collaborators. Ice reports on Globe Newswire source.