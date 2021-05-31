Foodiverse reaches €311 million in turnover in 2020

Foodiverse, a multinational company with experience in the production of fresh and healthy foods in 2020, achieved a total turnover of 311 million Euros, reporting a small decrease of 3.9% compared to the previous fiscal year. However, the company continues its growth path, recording a CAGR of 6.7% in the last 5 years. As stated by Rafael Boix, CEO of Foodiverse, "the pandemic and its consequences have been a great challenge around the world, creating changes in consumer habits during closures. In our case, we have intensified our efforts as we belong to an essential sector, ensuring service to our customers and bringing our 'healthy revolution' to consumers' tables, safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees at all times".

Last year, the area relating to the agricultural activity of the company was particularly distinguished for its growth, with an increase in sales of 23% compared to the previous year, reaching 93.6 million euros. The "fresh and ready" sector achieved a turnover of 190.6 million euros, while the baby food and plant-based products areas remained stable with a total turnover of 25.3 million euros.

In 2020 the Group launched more than 130 new products, thus completing a range of more than 1,000 references. Foodiverse today boasts more than 200 customers and is present in 30 markets. It sought to strengthen the products of Agro mediterránea, the group's agricultural marketer in Spanish retail, which doubled its sales from the previous year. The Group has also landed in the United States and Australia with baby food products, and has gained ground in the Portuguese market, where it holds nearly 15% of the market. Foodiverse has also expanded within the vending channel and introduced its plant-based products to the online channel.

In 2020, Foodiverse completed its investment plan as part of the Growing project with € 7.9 million aimed at increasing its capacity and continuous improvement in terms of efficiency, quality and food safety, for a total of 34, 6 million Euros of investments in the last 5 years. Investments made last year also include the implementation of a new line of packaged salad in Thurländer in Germany, which will give Foodiverse the capacity to produce more than 25 million units per year, as well as a new production line for fresh salads packed in biodegradable packaging. In Italy it has launched a new line of salad bowls, while in Spain it has made significant investments in all production sites, in particular in the Verdifresh fresh cut plant in Aranda del Duero.

Throughout fiscal 2020, the company ensured that its staff of 2,562 people at the end of the year could work safely. With more than 65 nationalities represented in the group, Foodiverse employs 49.6% women and 50.4% men, and 89% of employees have permanent contracts.