Bardolino Dop Chiaretto: the emoticon dedicated to pink wine has been presented

In support of the initiative, which also asks for an icon for this new global trend phenomenon, a petition is added during "100 Note in Rosa"

Quickly communicating the pleasure of drinking a glass of pink wine on social media is made difficult by the absence of a rosé icon on smartphones and PCs: for this reason the Consortium for the protection of Chiaretto and Bardolino presented to Unicode Consortium, the Californian body that oversees the rules of computer writing, the request to include the emoticon dedicated to pink wine among those available on devices all over the world.

"If we write to friends about wine on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook - explains Franco Cristoforetti , president of the Chiaretto and Bardolino Consortium - we can use the representations of a glass of red, two flutes or a bottle of sparkling wine, but the representation of pink wine is totally missing. It is a legacy of that marginalization that the world of rosé has suffered for decades and which continues to exist despite the fact that for some years pink wine has been the real big new trend phenomenon worldwide, with astronomical growth in the United States, but also here in Italy, where Chiaretto di Bardolino, with its 10 million bottles, is the production leader. It is time to put an end to this communication gap and to allow wine lovers from all over the world to fully express their love for pink wine”.

Precisely for this reason the Pink Wine emoji, created by a Veronese studio on behalf of the Consortium for the protection of Chiaretto and Bardolino, depicts two glasses of pink wine in the act of toasting, crowned by a small heart, also naturally pink. “Just as there are white and red wines, there are also pink wines. Why - insists Cristoforetti - not give them a representation among the emoticons used on the main social channels? Those who drink wine have the pleasure of sharing it, talking about it and describing it by all possible means, and for pink wine today there is no such option on the graphic side".

In addition to the request sent to the Unicode Consortium, in support of the Pink Wine emoticon's candidacy there will be a collection of signatures that will start on 21 June during #oggirosa, the national day dedicated to Italian rosé wines. The first to sign the request for approval of the emoji by Unicode will obviously be Cristoforetti, also in his role as president of Rosautoctono, the Italian Autochthonous Pink Wine Institute, which includes the consortia that protect the historical denominations of wine. Italian pink: Chiaretto di Bardolino, Valtènesi Chiaretto, Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo, Castel del Monte Bombino Nero and Castel del Monte Rosato, Salice Salentino Rosato and Cirò Rosato.

The petition will then continue both online, through a special social campaign, and during the evenings of 100 Note in Rosa, the summer music festival that includes a calendar of more than one hundred concerts in Verona, in the province and on Lake Garda, conceived by the Consortium for the Protection of Chiaretto and Bardolino in collaboration with the Monte Veronese Cheese Consortium.