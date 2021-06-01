Maschio Gaspardio (agricultural machinery) is financed with Italian Guarantee

The Maschio Gaspardo Group, leader in the production of agricultural machinery and equipment, has signed an important financing agreement for a total of 120 million euros, of which 76 million assisted by Sace through the Italian Guarantee, the instrument of the Liquidity Decree intended to support Italian companies to face the Covid-19 emergency.

The pool of banks that disbursed the loan involved primary institutions: in addition to the leader Bnl Gruppo Bnp Paribas, Banco Bpm, Créedit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Unicredit, Cassa di Risparmio di Bolzano and Banca di Cividale.

The completion of the transaction marks the early achievement of the objectives set in the 2019-22 business plan, as well as the definitive completion of the Interbank agreement signed with the banks in October 2019 in the industrial and financial reorganization phase.

The ownership of Maschio Gaspardo sees Maschio Holding (controlled by the Maschio family) holding 50.1% of the shares, 26.2% is held by Friulia, Finanziaria FVG, while the remaining 23.7% is controlled by Veneto Sviluppo.