Valpizza acquires La Pizza +1

Another acquisition in less than two weeks for Valpizza, the subsidiary of Aksìa Capital V, a fund managed by Aksìa Group, which is thus establishing a new national pole for the production of industrial pizzas.

The new acquisition is Piacenza La Pizza +1, a company with premium quality positioning, one of the main operators in Italy in the production of rectangular pizza, pinsa, fresh and room temperature focaccia. The value of the investment was not disclosed.

Pizza +1, is the third operation completed by Valpizza with the Aksìa Capital V fund after the acquisition, last November, of Megic Pizza, and the one made a few days ago by C&D (see article by Efanews dated 26/5/2021).

Thanks to this operation, Valpizza will close 2021 with a turnover of 70 million euros, aiming at doubling its turnover by 2025, thanks to the creation of an integrated pizza center.

Founded in 1996 by Sante Ludovico, based in Garica di Podenzano (Piacenza), La Pizza + 1 uses only selected ingredients for its products. The product range includes pizza ranges, ranging from traditional to organic, pinse, focaccia, both for the retail market and for professional use. Leader on the national market, thanks to the historical and strong relationships with the main players in the large-scale distribution and the Ho.Re.Ca. world, the company has started a process of business internationalization, supported by the optimization of production processes.

The growth strategy also includes the start-up of a new production line dedicated to pinsa, a product in constant and strong development in the domestic and international market, which will add to the investments already started by the company, of over 7.5 million Euro, to implement an innovative production plant, aimed at doubling the production capacity.

The financing of the transaction was organized and structured by Crédit Agricole Italia, agent bank, and Intesa San Paolo, assisted by Studio Legale Dentons. The sellers of La Pizza + 1, Sante Ludovico and Giuseppe Ambrosi, have reinvested in the operation.