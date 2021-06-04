It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Start up: Miscusi is financed with another 20 million

The company owned by Angelo Moratti convinces the American Kitchen Fund

New loan of 20 million euros for Miscusi, the Italian brand of chain restaurants specialized in pasta, with 11 restaurants in six cities. The figure comes from a further round of Mip, the venture capital fund of which Angelo Moratti is anchor investor , with the support of the American Kitchen Fund, already an investor in numerous successful international food companies, including SweetGreen.The capital...

hef - 19251

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar