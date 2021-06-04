Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Start up: Miscusi is financed with another 20 million
The company owned by Angelo Moratti convinces the American Kitchen Fund
New loan of 20 million euros for Miscusi, the Italian brand of chain restaurants specialized in pasta, with 11 restaurants in six cities. The figure comes from a further round of Mip, the venture capital fund of which Angelo Moratti is anchor investor , with the support of the American Kitchen Fund, already an investor in numerous successful international food companies, including SweetGreen.The capital...
EFA News - European Food Agency