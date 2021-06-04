Consorzi Agrari d'Italia chooses Microsoft

Cai, Consorzi Agrari d'Italia, has chosen Microsoft's cloud solutions to standardize the management and optimize the operations of a complex, geographically extensive and highly heterogeneous organization, which includes four consortia (Emilia, Tirreno, Adriatico and central-south) and over 180 agencies located throughout Italy. Thanks to the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, Cai was able to make the information systems adopted by the various consortia homogeneous, increase flexibility and customize the tools according to the needs of each sector. The choice to adopt Microsoft's cloud solutions is part of a solid digitization process initiated by CAI, within which the new generations of farmers and entrepreneurs, open to digital and new technologies, such as cloud, IoT and artificial intelligence, played a fundamental role.

In this process, the Agricultural Consortia of Italy, the partner Reply and Bluarancio, Coldiretti's IT services company, found in Microsoft the ideal ally to support them in a highly complex and structured operation, especially due to the heterogeneity of over 25 lines that make up Cai's business, for a total of some tens of thousands of product categories. The Dynamics 365 platform was selected because of its scalability, stability and the high customization possibilities of its tools. In fact, the implementation of Microsoft's ERP was dictated not only by the need for a more solid and flexible environment, but also by the intention to build a technological infrastructure that constitutes a unifying and unifying element for the components of the consortium, that can grow together with the business and become an enabler of Agriculture 4.0 best practices.