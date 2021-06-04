Superior Taste Award 2021: 2,218 awards, including food and drinks

Among the various winners, Amigos Caffè from Trieste, Dolomia water from Sorgente Valcimoliana, bakery products from Dolciaria Acquaviva, cheeses from Latterie Venete, pesto from Pra'(Bruzzone and Ferrari), Raspini cured meats and fruit from OpArmonia.

The jury of the International Taste Institute awarded the Superior Taste Award 2021 to 2,218 food and beverage products. 2021 showed a 45% increase in the number of products subjected to taste assessment, with a massive growth in the presentation of related products to health and sustainability. 2,218 products received the Superior Taste Award, a certification granted to foods that meet or exceed (tasting score above 70%) the expectations of the chefs and sommeliers of the jury.

Over 40% of the awarded Italian products obtained 3 stars, a figure well above the global average. Demonstrating that, even in a difficult period, companies have worked on all the organoleptic aspects of the products without neglecting taste and quality, essential elements for consumers. Coffee, pastry, liqueurs, creams and many other product categories have been awarded. Among the various winners, Amigos Caffè from Trieste, Dolomia water from Sorgente Valcimoliana, bakery products from Dolciaria Acquaviva, cheeses from Latterie Venete, pesto from Pra' (Bruzzone and Ferrari), Raspini cured meats and fruit from OpArmonia.

This year around the world only 29 products have received the Crystal Taste Award and 10 products have achieved the Diamond Taste Award. There are two products in Italy that have obtained the special Crystal Award prizes. The natural plain white yogurt from the Ligurian dairy Val D'Aveto and the Stock 84 Gran Riserva 20Y brandy by Stock Spirits, which obtained 3 stars for the third consecutive year and consequently were awarded this trophy.

Alan Coxon, president of the jury of chefs of the International Taste Institute: “The overall quality of the products presented in 2021 was exceptionally high. We are pleased to testify that the industry is developing more and more healthier products while maintaining a strong focus on taste”. Eric de Spoelberch, CEO of the International Taste Institute: "we are extremely proud that, despite the complicated global situation, we have been able to bring together top-notch international chefs and sommeliers for the 2021 evaluations, while maintaining strict health measures".

