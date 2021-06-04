Guala Pack acquires the Easysnap Technology single-dose sachet company

Guala Pack SpA announces the acquisition of the majority stake in Easysnap Technology, a leading company in the Italian packaging Valley, known for having patented the Easysnap technology, an innovative easy opening system for single-dose sachets. Gualapack, a historic Italian company in the flexible packaging sector, based in Alessandria and plants all over the world, produces packaging for food and pharmaceuticals, household products, cosmetics. It also provides technologically advanced solutions known as Gualapack System.

Easysnap Technology, based in Modena, produces single-dose sachets equipped with an easy opening system, suitable for liquid or semi-liquid products. Andrea Taglini will remain in office as CEO to ensure the continuity of interests and objectives common to the two companies, which have already been united for some time by a customer-supplier relationship. The main benefits of the acquisition will in fact concern the enhancement of productivity, a strong drive towards innovation and a solid commitment to sustainability.