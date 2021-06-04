Carlsberg Group renews its commitment to the environment

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5, this year dedicated to the theme of "restoring ecosystems", with the aim of raising public awareness on the importance of finding solutions that regenerate the planet, reversing the processes in act that they are damaging the ecosystems of the earth. Furthermore, the day will be the occasion for the official launch of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration: a call for the protection and restoration of ecosystems around the world, whose health is critical to improving living conditions of people, fight climate change and halt the decline of biodiversity.

A mission, that of safeguarding the environment, which also Carlsberg Group has fully embraced, as demonstrated by Together Towards Zero, the Group's sustainability program that sets ambitious targets for 2030 in line with the UN's sustainable development goals: imprint zero environmental, zero water waste, zero irresponsible consumption and zero accident culture.

In addition to being essential for the development and sustenance of life, water is also essential in the brewing process. With the absolute priority of preserving this increasingly scarce resource, reducing water consumption in breweries by half by 2030 and by 25% by 2022, the Carlsberg Group is constantly committed to the search for innovative solutions that allow to limit waste and to achieve great results in terms of improving water efficiency. The latest important news on this front sees the Carlsberg brewery in Fredericia in Denmark as protagonist, which has recently inaugurated a new and innovative water recycling plant that will save more than 500 million liters per year, thus becoming the most water efficient brewery in the world.

In fact, in the Danish plant, 90% of the process water used to produce beer and soft drinks will be recycled and water consumption will be halved: from the current use of 2.9 hl of water per hl of beer produced, we will reach 1.4 hl of water consumed per hl of beer produced. Furthermore, it is estimated that the water recycling plant will also reduce the energy consumption of the brewery by 10% through the autonomous production of biogas and the recirculation of hot water. The approach to cleaning water is also innovative, which involves the use of UV light to eliminate bacteria: even if it is then used only for collateral processes, such as cooling production plants, the process water reaches levels of purity. such as to be drinkable. This is a completely new form of circularity in food production.

In Italy too, the “Towards zero” approach guides corporate strategies. The rationalization of water consumption is a priority objective for the company: at national level, from 2015 to 2019, the total water consumption of Carlsberg Italia decreased by 29.2%. This was also possible thanks to investments in new technologies in the brewery such as the company purifier that allows to purify the waste water by returning clean and safe water to the environment, with a quality very close to that of the water it draws, and the Flash Pasteurizer, with which water consumption in production processes is further limited. In calculating the decrease in the environmental footprint, the search for quality and sustainable and innovative solutions has found its full expression in DraughtMasterTM Modular20, the tapping system that uses PET drums, which can be differentiated together with plastic, and without added Co2. In 2019, this technology allowed the company to save 10,959,583 kg of CO2 emissions.

For over a decade, 100% of the electricity used in the Induno Olona (Va) brewery has been generated from renewable and certified sources; hybrid or plug-in vehicles are used which today represent over 80% of the company car fleet, with the simultaneous elimination of diesel cars. The new cars are also equipped with a specific system (Alco-lock) which prevents the vehicle from being switched on if the driver has been drinking. Finally, the activities that will lead the brewery to use the biogas produced by the purification plant were completed. A novelty that will help to lower the consumption of methane gas and, therefore, to further reduce the use of fossil fuels.