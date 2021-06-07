Fruttagel closes 2020 with a slight decline

The export share of the Ravenna cooperative stands at 7% of revenues.

Fruttagel, an agro-industrial processing cooperative company of Alfonsine (Ravenna), has approved the 2020 budget with a turnover of 128.9 million euros (down from the previous year closed at 133.1 million) and stable exports with 6,9% of the total turnover. The organic sector did well which, despite the reduced sales in the foodservice sector, reached 31.2 million euros.

The 2021 investment plan has been confirmed at 7.4 million euros, which will be divided into various pillars: new automated warehouse, technological innovation, production efficiency, circular economy.

“Fruttagel, like the whole Italian agri-food chain, has been able to react with strength and determination to a very complex year - underlines Stanislao Giuseppe Fabbrino , president and CEO of Fruttagel - guaranteeing continuity with the usual responsibility. In this context, we were able to achieve the planned balance result also thanks to a greater focus on the business areas with the highest added value, the achievement of greater production efficiencies and cost monitoring".

Compared to the performance of the various sectors, the excellent performance of vegetable drinks (+17%) which are worth € 9.7 million and tomato derivatives, which mark an increase of +2% compared to the previous year, for a impact on turnover of 18 million euros. There was a slight decrease in frozen vegetables, whose 2020 turnover amounted to 60.6 million euros (-3.6%), and the juice, fruit-based drinks and tea sector which was worth 38.1 million euros. Organic productions have developed 25% of the total typical turnover, confirming themselves as strategic for the Ravenna-based company which, together with its agricultural partners, has for years positively interpreted this market trend both as a partner of modern distribution and for branded products. Almaverde Bio of which he is a founding member.