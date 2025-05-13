Lemon Juice: Polenghi Acquires California-Based Nielsen

The Polenghi Group, a global producer of Italian lemon juice with over 535 million lemons squeezed every year and exports to more than 90 countries, closes 2024 with a turnover of 100 million euros, recording growth of over 30% compared to 2019. 2025 opens with an important strategic step: the acquisition of Nielsen Citrus Products Company, a Californian company specialized in the production of lemon juice. The financial size of the operation is not known. This operation strengthens Polenghi's presence on the US market - the Group's main foreign outlet. The acquisition aims to enhance the quality of the offer and improve sustainability, reducing CO₂ emissions related to intercontinental transport.

"America is one of the world's most important markets for packaged lemon juice and has been a key country for our Group for over a decade," said Filippo Scandellari , CEO of Gruppo Polenghi. "We have always paid close attention to the quality of our products and our impact on the environment. With this acquisition, we are excited to be able to offer American consumers even fresher juices, thanks to local production that reduces emissions related to international logistics. The strategic position of the Nielsen plant, located south of Los Angeles and close to the lemon groves, will allow us to further raise our rigorous quality standards. This dedication to naturalness and quality is also appreciated by consumers: in the last four years, we have recorded a positive trend in our clean label products, i.e. 100% natural products without preservatives."

Polenghi has received the support of Italian institutions: the operation was carried out with the strategic support of Simest – Società Italiana per le imprese Miste all'Estero – which contributed 8 million euros by acquiring a minority stake in Nielsen. This important institutional support further strengthens the international expansion of the Polenghi Group, already present with offices in Italy, France, Belgium, Holland and Canada. An operation that is part of a strategic development process of the Polenghi Group, which is evolving from an exporting company to an international global company, maintaining the Italian managerial capacity to interpret the business in the different continents, with production and marketing close to the destination market.

The Polenghi Group's concept of sustainable development also translates into a strong commitment to innovation and ethics, key elements for protecting the environment and the territory. Since 2008, the company has been using solar panels to reduce CO2 emissions and, thanks to the internal design of the plants, produces bottles with 10%, 30% and even 100% recycled Pet. A mosaic of initiatives dedicated to sustainability, to which the partnership with Ogyre, a start-up committed to the recovery and recycling of plastic waste in the seas and oceans, has recently been added, which makes Acti Lemon, an innovative mix of 100% organic lemon juice and ginger juice, plastic circular.