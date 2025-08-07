Dole sells its fresh produce division to Arable Capital

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Dole, a global fresh produce company, announced that certain of its subsidiaries have completed the sale of Dole’s fresh vegetable business to Og Holdco LLC, the parent company of Organicgirl LLC, a portfolio company of Arable Capital Partners, LLC.The sale price is $140 million, consisting of $90 million in cash and $50 million in seller debt (collectively, the "Purchase Price"), plus a potential e...