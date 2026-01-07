Polenghi: Progressio Sgr sells 38% stake

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Following the exit of Progressio Sgr (which entered the company as a minority shareholder in 2019), an independent investor specializing in SMEs, which is selling its entire stake (38%), Polenghi has turned to Crédit Mutuel Equity to lead the investment, alongside Idia Capital Investissement. This new financing round aims to support the group's international expansion, particularly through external...