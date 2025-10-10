Naturitalia, here are the key products in the autumn-winter basket

Work on the fall/winter campaign has entered full swing, and Fruit Attraction has proven to be a strategic moment for Naturitalia's planning. By meeting with Italian and international partners, the company has taken the pulse of the market, noting significant export interest in kiwifruit and table grapes. These products are being invested in, including through club projects, and have been placed at the heart of its offering. Naturitalia's export basket is much broader, encompassing many other categories for the fall/winter season.

Interesting signals are coming from the Madrid fair, and the 2025 edition also represented the first major showcase for Naturitalia's new strategic and visual identity, centered on the tagline "Stand by Nature, Stand by You."

"This statement," explains Augusto Renella , Marketing Manager at Naturitalia, "clearly expresses our mission: to stand alongside nature and agricultural producers, as well as buyers and consumers. The new identity aims to strengthen brand recognition, positioning Naturitalia as a point of reference for the entire fruit and vegetable supply chain."

Meetings with international clients, particularly European distributors, have highlighted a growing interest in supplies at different times compared to the recent past. Due to changing weather conditions and supply risks, several distribution groups have expressed the need to schedule their supply schedules more flexibly, thus opening up new opportunities for quality Italian products. Naturitalia is also consolidating its business in this regard.

The star of the show in Madrid was the Jingold kiwi, in its yellow, red, and green flesh versions, which attracted significant attention from international customers.

“With German retail chains in particular,” the manager explains, “we have shared our supply plans for the upcoming fall and winter seasons, confirming Jingold's role as a leading brand in the premium segment."

Positive feedback also for table grapes, an attractive product on EU markets. "The seedless varieties distributed by Naturitalia are seeing growing demand," Renella notes, "as are the club products, which are highly appreciated by Northern European retailers, particularly in Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the UK." He also highlights the continued interest in Angeleno plums and the anticipation for the citrus fruit season to kick off, particularly for blood oranges, a distinctive Made in Italy citrus fruit.

Regarding Italian pears, the 2025-2026 campaign will certainly not see abundant volumes, but Naturitalia, in collaboration with Opera, is working on a path to valorize the pear.

"Thanks to careful planning," assures the Marketing Manager, "we will try to meet the needs of our European distribution partners with quality Italian pears and the added value of the local Emilia-Romagna PGI pear."

Finally, for vegetables, Naturitalia confirms its specialization in typical export products such as radicchio and carrots, both grown in the ideal areas of the Po Delta, which are at the heart of the offering.

"Fruit Attraction," concludes Gabriele Ferri , General Manager of Naturitalia, "has proven to be a key event for consolidating business relationships with long-standing customers and launching new strategic partnerships. The goal remains to strengthen our presence in key European markets, increase the value and competitiveness of our products and the entire Naturitalia system, while safeguarding the economic results for our agricultural businesses."

Naturitalia was founded in 2003 and offers a complete range of fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables grown in Italy. Its turnover in 2024 was €220 million. Naturitalia has 38 processing plants and 5 logistics platforms in Italy that handle 50 fruit and vegetable products grown on over 10,000 hectares using integrated pest management (97%) or organic methods (3%), and exported to 40 countries worldwide.