Leofonte PGI Peach: The Sicilian Star Flies to the United States

Late-ripening, Sicilian, fragrant. But also exquisite on the palate and prized for its aesthetic beauty. This is the Leonforte Peach, which in 2010 received Protected Geographical Indication recognition. It is the only peach grown in a bag. The distinguishing feature of peach growers, in fact, is the care they devote to each fruit. The historic technique of ripening this jewel of Italian agriculture in a bag has remained unchanged since 1970.

The success of the Leonforte PGI peach on national and international markets is growing: in 2025, production increased and demand exceeded supply. In 2024, 540 tons of fruit were harvested, exclusively from certified peach orchards in Leonforte, Agira, Assoro, Enna, and Calascibetta.

The presentation of Sicilian excellence to the national and international trade press took place from October 21st to 23rd (funded by Masaf, the General Directorate for the Promotion of Agri-food Quality). It offered an immersive experience with walks along the rows of peach orchards. Visitors could admire the hanging fruit, still protected by the traditional parchment that protects peaches until harvest day.

Leonforte PGI Peaches are late in season; the first ones can be enjoyed in August, the last ones in November. The soil, climate, cultivar, and unique bagging technique make this fruit a treasure unmatched anywhere in the world. The 150 hectares of certified orchards expose thousands of trees to the Sicilian sun, which—in the Mediterranean climate, with timely winter and summer pruning and drip or sprinkler irrigation—grow lush and green.

Each tree generously produces about 50 kg, and each fruit weighs approximately 200-250 grams. The peach blossoms bloom in spring, filling the landscape with the scent of the orchards and adorning the tree with beauty. When the blossoms turn into small fruits, between May and July, the fruit is bagged in parchment paper, protecting each individual peach throughout the ripening period from pathogenic and atmospheric stress that could damage the fruit as it grows.

Using the bag allows peach growers to avoid the use of additional pesticides, naturally protecting the fruit, whose yellow or white flesh reaches an excellent size (around AA-AAA), displaying extraordinary aesthetic quality while fully respecting biodiversity, local identity, and environmental sustainability. The sun still manages to filter through, caressing the velvety skin, which turns white, yellow, and red when fully ripe.

Harvesting is done exclusively by hand, and begins only when the fruit's sweetness is balanced with its high quality standards. The palate is lively and intense. The beauty and flavor of the PGI Leonforte Peach make it both attractive and delicious.

By following the supply chain, you can witness the selection and packaging, noting how each fruit boasts near-perfection. These stages, by regulatory requirement, take place in the same production area in Sicily to prevent, even after harvest, handling and pathogens from compromising the fruit's remarkable quality.

"We are completing the 2025 season, and production is up 30%, with demand once again exceeding supply," explains Domenico Di Stefano , president of the Protection Consortium. "We've exported to Germany and Spain, and by participating in the Summer Fancy Food event in collaboration with the Sicilian Region, we've initiated a dialogue with American buyers, which has resulted in orders. We've successfully opened new marketing channels, and for the first time, the PGI Leonforte Peach, both candied and in syrup, will be exported and enjoyed in the United States. We'll continue to develop production and processing to promote the fruit's use in fine pastries, which select and enhance the authentic flavors of our homeland, Sicily."

The consumption of the PGI Leonforte Peach is varied, with Italian and international consumers savoring its pulp at the end of a meal or during a fruitful break. The fruit is ideal for making jams and candied fruit, available year-round, not just during the harvest season. Renowned Sicilian brands have chosen the fruit's flavor for the preparation of exclusive panettone and desserts. At home, it is also enjoyed in light appetizers and delicious salads. Its aromatic expression can also be the star of special first and second courses for chefs who enjoy creating creative dishes.









