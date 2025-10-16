Bayer Italy inaugurates advanced greenhouses for horticultural research

The inauguration of the new advanced-technology greenhouses at the Italian Bayer Research Center in Borgo Sabotino, in the province of Latina, was a success. During the event, Bayer presented the potential of these new hi-tech facilities, designed to accelerate varietal innovation in selected vegetable seeds through cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices.

"We are proud of this achievement, which represents a further step forward in the excellence of Made in Italy. The new greenhouses are a strategic investment to strengthen the competitiveness of the agricultural sector, resolutely addressing the global challenges of food security and climate change," said Patrick Gerlich , CEO of Bayer Crop Science Italy.

Bayer Crop Science, through its Vegetables division with the Seminis and De Ruiter brands, provides farmers and nurseries with select seeds to bring quality horticultural products to the shelves, contributing to a more efficient and sustainable food supply chain. The new greenhouse project involved a total investment of €5.9 million, doubling the area dedicated to seed production, confirming Bayer's commitment to innovation and sustainable growth in the sector.

“The needs and requirements of the horticultural value chain are supported by research, which contributes to the continuous improvement of varieties, and to the production of excellent quality seeds, which in turn is supported by a technical-commercial network at the service of the supply chain,” declared Mauro Ferrari , Unit Lead Vegetables by Bayer Italia.

The Latina Research Center, a flagship of agronomic innovation, celebrated its fortieth anniversary in 2022. Occupying a total area of 23 hectares, including 7.8 hectares of greenhouses and 15 hectares of fields, the Center is committed to varietal improvement of horticultural crops such as watermelon, cauliflower, fennel, eggplant, melon, pepper, and tomato. The goal is to develop increasingly high-performance, sustainable varieties that meet the needs of modern agriculture and the global market.

Furthermore, in 2017, the Latina facility was the first in Europe to establish a group dedicated to sustainability issues, confirming Bayer's pioneering role in responsible agricultural research. The inauguration provided an important opportunity for discussion, offering attendees the chance to tour the facilities, engage with researchers, and learn more about the latest innovations in the horticultural sector. It was an event that strengthened the connection between scientific research, the local community, and the agri-food supply chain. With its unwavering commitment and dedication to excellence, the Bayer Research Center in Latina confirms its position as a strategic hub for horticulture both nationally and internationally.