Misitano & Stracuzzi: Mohamed Erraji new Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer

Misitano & Stracuzzi SpA, one of the main Italian business to business (B2B) operators active internationally in the creation, production and marketing of citrus essences mainly of natural origin and to a lesser extent in the production of citrus juices, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, announces the appointment of Mohamed Erraji as Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer.

Erraji began his career in 2002 and, with over twenty years of international experience in the food, flavors and natural ingredients industry, is recognized for his ability to unite people around a common vision. His career is distinguished by his commitment to innovation, sustainable growth and inclusive business transformation, oriented to the involvement of people and markets globally.

“It is with great pleasure and honor that we welcome Mohamed Erraji, undoubtedly one of the most influential and relevant figures in the Flavors & Fragrances industry globally,” said Diego Stracuzzi , CEO of the company. “ Mohamed will lead our international strategic and commercial agenda – aiming to diversify revenues, expand product lines and strengthen our presence in global markets – all while leveraging our heritage in citrus and Mediterranean botanicals, through a strong commitment to innovation. For Misitano & Stracuzzi, this appointment represents a key strategic move to accelerate our growth, enhance innovation and create long-term value. Together with other important appointments in recent months, we are confident that Mohamed will help us realize our ambition to become a reference in the natural ingredients space. His experience and leadership will be an extraordinary contribution, and we are excited to start this new phase together. We look forward to welcoming him to our offices soon.”

For his part, Erraji comments: “I am thrilled to be joining Misitano & Stracuzzi at such a crucial time in its growth journey, a company with over a century of experience and strength in the natural ingredients sector. I feel very close to both the family and the team — a set of shared values, rooted in integrity, a passion for craftsmanship and care for people and the environment. I look forward to helping build the next chapter, driving rapid and tangible global expansion, anchoring our future on innovation, resilience and long-term sustainable impact”. Erraji will officially join the M&S team during the third quarter of 2025.

Graduated in Agronomy and Food Sciences as an Ingénieur Agroalimentaire from Polytech Lille, and with a Master in Strategy and Project Management from ICD Paris, Mohamed Erraji combines a solid scientific background with a long-term strategic vision. He has dedicated almost his entire career to the food and flavors sector, holding top positions at dsm-firmenich, Mondelez International and Danone.

Having joined Firmenich in 2016, Erraji most recently served as Vice President Procurement Taste, Texture & Health, as well as a member of the Executive Committee of dsm-firmenich's Business Unit Tth. He was responsible for building and managing highly resilient procurement ecosystems, driven by cost competitiveness, the ESG agenda and end-to-end sustainable strategies. dsm-firmenich, a global leader in the F&F sector, is a Swiss-Dutch company dually headquartered in Kaiseraugst (Switzerland) and Maastricht (The Netherlands), active in nearly 60 countries and with revenues in excess of EUR 12 billion.

A recognized leader in innovation and sustainable procurement, Erraji has helped launch high-impact initiatives such as rapid-time-to-market natural platforms and supplier-enabled innovation programs. His leadership has been recognized with nominations for the World Procurement Awards in the categories of “Risk & Resilience” and “Business Partnership” in 2023, 2024 and 2025.