ArteOlio is financed with 5.3 million for development

Credit line from Banco Bpm and Banca Carige

The agricultural company ArteOlio has received new medium / long-term credit lines for 5.3 million euros, which have been approved by a pool of banks composed of Banca Carige and Banco Bpm, acting as agent bank, to support the acceleration of the company's development. The disbursement is part of a loan launched last August with a first line of credit of 5.9 million euros granted by Banco Bpm.ArteOlio...

