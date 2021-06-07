Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
ArteOlio is financed with 5.3 million for development
Credit line from Banco Bpm and Banca Carige
The agricultural company ArteOlio has received new medium / long-term credit lines for 5.3 million euros, which have been approved by a pool of banks composed of Banca Carige and Banco Bpm, acting as agent bank, to support the acceleration of the company's development. The disbursement is part of a loan launched last August with a first line of credit of 5.9 million euros granted by Banco Bpm.ArteOlio...
EFA News - European Food Agency