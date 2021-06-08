Gruppo Dosio takes over Cantine Coppo

Cantine Coppo, the prestigious historical winery of Canelli with 125 years of history, now becomes part of the Dosio Group: the two companies aim to preserve and enhance the typicality of the Langhe and Monferrato, two territories of excellence recognized as Heritage of 'Humanity by Unesco. The economic terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Cantine Coppo takes care of the management of its own vineyards producing quality wines in cellars, the so-called Underground Cathedrals, a real temple dedicated to wine, declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 2014. Built starting from the eighteenth century as small cellars of conservation, remodeled and enlarged during the 1800s and 1900s up to modern renovations and arrangements, are developed under the Canelli hill for 5,000 square meters and up to 40 meters deep.

The company's vineyards extend for 52 hectares in the areas of Canelli, Agliano Terme, Castelnuovo Calcea, Gavi and up to Barolo, in the Langhe.

For Gianfranco Lanci, PC supermanager (he is currently President and COO of the Lenovo group) and owner of the Dosio Group, the agreement with Cantine Coppo represents above all an opportunity to take up the challenge for a real 'smart agriculture' - aimed at integration of digital technologies with the aim of making the times marked by nature dialogue, to which we owe an essential respect, with all the elements of technological innovation available today.

In order to ensure maximum business continuity, the brothers Paolo and Roberto Coppo as well as Luigi Coppo, exponent of the fourth generation, will continue to deal with the production and commercial aspects of Coppo, occupying important positions in the group.