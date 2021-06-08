Sns Food takes a taste for innovation with Centric Plm

Sns Food Co., Ltd, the Chinese condiment and spice company, chose Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software offers the most innovative enterprise solutions for planning, designing, developing, purchasing and selling apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home design, cosmetics, luxury goods and food products, aimed at the realization of strategic and operational objectives of digital transformation.



Sns Food was founded in Wenjiang, Chengdu in 2007. As a manufacturer of composite toppings for catering, providing flexible customization services, it combines modern food science and flavor formulation technology with in-depth research. The company has seen rapid growth since 2014. "Sns invests heavily in product R&D and continues to acquire customers who place particular emphasis on quality even in this period of the Covid-19 pandemic, but faces the associated challenges. rapid growth and having to coordinate many complex processes and products to satisfy over 6,000 customers. To maintain its high standards, Sns Food needed a digital innovation platform", explains a press release.



The Chinese company's digital transformation project will use Centric Plm to build a single holistic digital management platform that replaces many different and disconnected systems, enabling a streamlined and centralized flow of product-centric data. "By partnering with Centric, we hope to create a database of integrated products that include raw materials, formulas, regulations, materials and packaging, as well as to achieve standardization and digitization for innovation initiatives", explains Ms. Zhang Min, Co-founder and Technical Director of Sns Food. “We expect to improve competitiveness with quick and sensible market evaluations. A good product and a good business model mean long-term competitiveness, even during a pandemic”.



"We are very pleased to announce that Sns Food is our first customer in the Food and Beverage sector in China", said Chris Groves, president and CEO of Centric Software. "It is a leader in the digitization of the entire production chain and we are looking forward to collaborate with them to create an innovation platform that will guide the future development of this company".