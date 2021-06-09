Events in attendance mark the restart of Italian wine

Marathon in Verona: Vinitaly Design International Packaging Competition (on day 11); 5StarWines - the Book & Wine Without Walls (16-18); Vinitaly OperaWine (19), Vinitaly Preview (20), Vinitaly International Academy (20 to 23)

Italian wine at the restart blocks in June with the marathon of events in attendance by Vinitaly. The 25th Vinitaly Design International Packaging Competition scheduled at Veronafiere on Friday 11 June will open the national calendar of wine events. More than 180 labels in competition and examined by the jury led by Gianni Arnaudo, an architect whose works also in the field of design place him among the international protagonists who have characterized the most significant turning points in the artistic field in the twentieth century.

Debut in the summer and extraordinary edition, from 16 to 18 June, also for 5StarWines - the Book & Wine Without Walls, the three-day wine selection organized by Veronafiere which this year will be the prologue to Operawine. Five categories of wines that will be tasted blindly by an international jury always in attendance: still, sparkling, sweet and fortified, a subdivision valid both for the traditional version of the publication (5StarWines), and for the green version of Wine Without Walls dedicated to certified organic or biodynamic wine or linked to specific product sustainability protocols. Only the wines that win a score equal to or greater than 90/100 will be able to be reviewed and included in the volume published by Vinitaly, thus also benefiting from constant national and international promotional support.

June 19 will mark the 'restart day' of Italian wine and also for the city of Verona: on stage Vinitaly OperaWine at the Gallerie Mercatali (in front of the exhibition center) and the inauguration, in the evening, of the 98th Arena Opera Festival . In the ten-year anthology of the grand tasting of the international event organized by Vinitaly in collaboration with Wine Spectator, the 186 producers from all regions (in addition to the 100 traditionally chosen, the all timers are added), selected by the American magazine, will meet over 300 professional operators and national (about 120) and foreign buyers from 13 European and non-European countries, thanks to the Veronafiere-Ice Agency incoming campaign.

This is the first important international business contingent to return to our country after the forced stop of the last 15 months and which reactivates commercial relations in the presence, also in view of the Vinitaly Special edition, confirmed from 17 to 19 October at Veronafiere. And with this in mind, on June 20 will be Vinitaly preview (again at the Mercatali Galleries): a further event intended for a first delegation of Italian wineries engaged in a walk around tasting precisely with the demand of the target markets present in Verona.

The courses of the Vinitaly international Academy with the scientific direction of Attilio Scienza (who has already trained over 190 Italian wine ambassadors in the world of which 14 are Italian wine experts, the highest level of certification), scheduled at Veronafiere from 20 to 23 June, will close the ten days of Italian wine organized by Vinitaly for the recovery of the sector.