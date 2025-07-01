Ieg, Ecomondo 2025 on the road

In view of the next edition of Ecomondo, scheduled from 4 to 7 November 2025 at Fiera di Rimini, the organization of Italian Exhibition Group is promoting three international stages designed to anticipate contents, technologies and collaboration opportunities in the key sectors of the ecological transition. The tour involves Egypt, Serbia and Poland, strengthening the dialogue between Italian companies and foreign markets and consolidating Ecomondo as a reference hub for the green, blue and circular economy in the Mediterranean and in Europe.

The stages, the official press release underlines, will be an opportunity to involve high-profile international operators and buyers from the countries involved in the roadshow, in view of the next edition of Ecomondo.

The three stages on the road

The first stage will be held on July 8 in Cairo, in collaboration with the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Egypt, the Italian Embassy and the ICE Office. The meeting will focus on the water cycle, bioenergy in agriculture, waste management and energy efficiency. Egypt has defined a National Climate Strategy 2050 and aims for 42% renewable energy by 2035. The event includes thematic sessions and B2B meetings between Egyptian stakeholders and Italian companies, with the participation of public and private entities active in the environmental sectors. In 2024, the Egyptian delegation counted 40 top buyers from industries, utilities, municipalities and ESCOs, with 401 B2B meetings organized both during Ecomondo and on the occasion of KEY – The Energy Transition Expo.

On September 9th the roadshow will arrive in Belgrade, Serbia, in collaboration with the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the support of the regional advisor MZ Consulting. The meeting will focus on Waste Management, Solar Energy and Water, strategic areas in strong expansion in the Balkans, where investments in sustainability are driven by local incentives and EU pre-accession programs.

On September 11th it will be Warsaw's turn, with the Green Grill format created together with Confindustria Polonia. The program includes an informal and low environmental impact networking event, inspired by the values of Ecomondo and KEY, with a focus on biogas, plastic waste management, water treatment and solar. Guests include Italian companies and Polish stakeholders, who will discuss concrete projects and applied technologies. Participation is part of a context in which Poland is investing decisively in the modernization of environmental infrastructures thanks to European funds and national plans. Confindustria Polonia currently has 105 member companies, 30,000 employees represented and an aggregate turnover of 4.6 billion euros.

The themes of Ecomondo 2025

The three international stages anticipate many of the themes that will be protagonists at Ecomondo 2025, distributed along a high-tech exhibition and conference route. The November edition will be divided into seven macro-areas: Waste as Resource, Water Cycle & Blue Economy, Sites & Soil Restoration, Bioenergy & Agriculture, Earth Observation and Environmental Monitoring, Circular and Regenerative Bio-Economy and the biennial event SAL.VE, expo of ANFIA members of the ecological vehicles sector.

Also confirmed are vertical districts such as Blue Economy, dedicated to the protection of marine ecosystems, Circular Healthy City for circular and healthy cities, Paper District for sustainable paper design, Textile District for ethical fashion and the Trenchless District focused on No Dig technologies.

The Innovation District will be the center of applied research, with an expanded space for Start-Up & Scale-Up and a focus on Green Jobs & Skills. The Lorenzo Cagnoni Award for Green Innovation will also return, which highlights the most advanced technologies in the various sectors represented.

To complete the trade fair experience, a conference program curated by the Technical Scientific Committee, which will delve into regulatory evolution, ecosystem restoration, new forms of bioenergy and predictive resource management, with specific focus on the Mattei Plan and the role of green technologies in the African context.

Institutional partners

Ecomondo 2025 is organized by Italian Exhibition Group in collaboration with: European Commission; Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security; Ministry of Business and Made in Italy; ICE Agency - Italian Trade & Investment Agency; Emilia-Romagna Region; Municipality of Rimini; ANCI (National Association of Italian Municipalities); ANFIA (National Association of the Automotive Industrial Supply Chain); ART-ER; CIB (Italian Biogas Consortium); CIC (Italian Composters Consortium); CONAI (National Packaging Consortium); ENEA; Assoambiente; Foundation for Sustainable Development; ISPRA (Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research); Legambiente; UNICIRCULAR (Assoambiente section); UNACEA (National Union of Construction Equipment & Attachments Companies); UTILITALIA; CIHEAM (International Center For Advanced Mediterranean Agronomic Studies) CBE JU (Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking); EBA (European Biogas Association); European Environment Agency; ISWA (International Solid Waste Association); WBA (World Biogas Association); Water Europe.