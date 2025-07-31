Hospitality 2026: Focus on Open-Air Hospitality

Fifty successful editions and a new injection of energy. Hospitality – The Hospitality Exhibition, the Italian trade fair dedicated to the Ho.Re.Ca. sector, organized by Riva del Garda Fierecongressi, is preparing to celebrate a historic event: the 50th edition of the event will take place from February 2 to 5, 2026.

"For Hospitality, this isn't just about celebrating a historic milestone, but also about recognizing the ongoing evolution that has transformed this event into a benchmark for content, quality, and the participation of top-tier international businesses and operators. We look forward to the next edition, which will center on the themes that are reshaping the hospitality industry, focusing on innovation, accessibility, inclusion, and the growing role of outdoor experiences, now a key and cross-cutting element for the entire sector," says Alessandra Albarelli , General Manager of Riva del Garda Fierecongressi.

Great attention will be paid to outdoor tourism, an increasingly strategic segment for the entire industry. In 2024, outdoor hospitality in Italy recorded 11.4 million arrivals (+3.5% over 2023) and 71 million overnight stays (+1.3%), generating revenues of approximately €8 billion and employing over 100,000 people in Italy's 2,600 facilities. This reflects a demand increasingly focused on quality, experiential experiences, and sustainability (Faita-Federcamping Observatory, 2024).

Against this backdrop, Hospitality is renewing its partnership with Faita Federcamping, the Federation of Italian associations of outdoor tourist accommodation complexes, which this year will once again offer a rich program of inspirational content, in-depth analysis, and strategic vision for the sector.

"Faita Federcamping will be present at the 2026 edition of Hospitality - The Hospitality Show in Riva del Garda as part of a successful three-year collaboration and partnership project. At the next edition, as usual, we will have a space designed to foster entrepreneurial encounters and will address business development issues through the pillars of product innovation, inclusiveness, sustainability, and digital management and marketing, offering an overview of the innovative and evolutionary dynamics that permeate the Open Air system," comments Alberto Granzotto , national president of Faita Federcamping.

The Outdoor Boom pavilion, the heart of the open-air exhibition, will undergo a profound transformation. "Thanks to a new layout, the space will be completely redesigned, creating a setting inspired by campsites, glamping, and outdoor recreation areas. The aim is to transform the exhibition area into a sensory experience, creating a context that immediately evokes the idea of nature, hospitality, and freedom. Not a simple sequence of stands, but an integrated, harmonious journey that showcases the evolution of open-air hospitality," adds Giovanna Voltolini , Exhibition Manager of Hospitality.

Demonstrating the commitment to promoting the sector, the Best Camping Village Awards are debuting, a new initiative created by Teamwork in collaboration with Hospitality - Il Salone dell'Accoglienza. The awards, which will culminate in an evening event scheduled for Wednesday, February 4th, are open to Italian and international campsites, tourist villages, and glamping sites located in Italy. There are eight categories: hospitality and service, glamping experience, entertainment program, relaxation and wellness experience, accessible hospitality, sports and outdoor offerings, sustainability program, services, common areas, and spaces. A jury of industry experts, including Mauro Santinato , president of Teamwork, and Alessandra Albarelli , general manager of Riva del Garda Fierecongressi, will evaluate not only the quality of services and facilities, but also the human, sustainable, and creative approach that distinguishes Italian excellence in the sector. You can apply for free by October 15, 2025 at this link: https://www.bestcampingvillageawards.it/#categorie#_candidati.



The Di Ogni project, an initiative dedicated to accessible and inclusive hospitality conceived by Hospitality and implemented by the Lombardini22 architectural team with the consultancy of Village for All – V4A, continues. For its 50th edition, it will explore the theme from an outdoor perspective. Details will be revealed in the coming months.

The outdoor theme will run throughout the event, with educational and experiential content and a wide range of exhibits: in addition to the Outdoor Boom, at Hospitality 2026, pavilion B2 will feature outdoor contract solutions, with proposals from selected industry-leading companies offering visiting professionals ideas and solutions for rethinking, renovating, and expanding the area dedicated to open-air hospitality.

This edition also confirmed its certification as an international trade fair, a recognition that underscores the centrality of Hospitality at the European level and its ability to attract buyers and professionals from around the world. This represents a tangible added value for exhibitors, who will be able to access grants and incentives, such as those from Simest, to support their presence at the fair. A key role is played by international buyers, selected for targeted B2B meetings, which enrich the exchange of ideas, models, and visions each year.