Fiera Milano - IEG: Strategic alliance begins under the banner of automotive

A first for the national trade fair system. Fiera Milano and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) have acquired 70% of Emac Srl, a company specializing in organizing vintage automotive trade fairs, from Andrea Martini, who holds the shares through Mosaico Capital. The new shareholding structure will therefore see Fiera Milano and IEG each hold 35%, while Andrea Martini will retain the remaining 30%, ensuring synergistic and strategic management of the two industry events.

The debut will take place with the fifteenth edition of Milano AutoClassica (November 21-23, 2025 at Fiera Milano). This will be followed in the spring by the third edition of the Vicenza Classic Car Show, at Fiera di Vicenza from March 28-30, 2026.

This partnership marks the beginning of a collaboration between Fiera Milano and IEG: the two trade fair companies believe that a joint effort between the country's leading trade fair operators can create concrete synergies, develop shared projects, and present themselves more competitively on international markets. Collaboration will also extend to the conference sector, where Fiera Milano and IEG boast centers of international excellence such as Allianz MiCo (Milan) and the Palacongressi in Rimini. These are joined by the Vicenza Convention Center and the Palazzo dei Congressi in Fiuggi, managed by IEG, and the MoMeC in Rome, managed by Fiera Milano. By joining forces, Fiera Milano and IEG will have the opportunity to promote Italy as a premier conference destination, especially abroad.

"This operation is perfectly consistent with our 2024-2027 Strategic Plan, which aims to strengthen the portfolio of exhibitions organized and hosted, in Italy and abroad. Emac represents a concrete step in the direction we have long hoped for: joining forces between Italy's major exhibition centers," stated Francesco Conci , CEO and General Manager of Fiera Milano. "Only through real synergies can we strengthen our position in foreign markets and consolidate Italy's role in the global exhibition landscape. Beyond the trade fair dimension, Emac is also a testing ground for new models of collaboration between Italian operators, capable of generating economies of scale, international appeal, and the development of vertical supply chains of excellence. The numbers prove it: according to the most recent ICCA 2024 rankings, Italy is first in Europe and second in the world, with 635 international conferences hosted in the last year—a result that highlights what we can achieve when we work together."

"We have always believed that the national trade fair system could and should aspire to create synergies across individual industrial sectors and international markets," explains IEG CEO Corrado Peraboni . "With Fiera Milano, we have found a partner whose standing and reputation have made this first and significant step possible. Collaborations of this kind will create value for local communities and company shareholders, as well as creating greater opportunities for the companies we host at our events. Wherever the opportunity arises, we will embrace future potential national-system operations as an important component of our Group's expansion strategy, alongside organic and external growth."

"I enthusiastically welcome the entry of Fiera Milano and Italian Exhibition Group into the Emac shareholding structure," stated Andrea Martini . "Milano AutoClassica and the Vicenza Classic Car Show are events with distinctive yet highly complementary characteristics, each with its own strengths that have contributed to their success. Under a unified management and with the support of two partners of the caliber of Fiera Milano and IEG, they will be able to generate important synergies and open up new growth prospects. Furthermore, their placement at two strategic times of the year, autumn and spring, will allow us to cover the entire trade fair season, ensuring a constant presence on the market and fostering exhibitor and public loyalty."

Through this transaction, Fiera Milano and IEG demonstrate that partnership is the most effective way to consolidate Italy's leadership in trade fairs and conferences and project it even more strongly into international markets. Emac will manage two key events for automotive heritage.