Sigep Asia 2026 closes with over 13,000 visitors

The second edition of Sigep Asia 2025 concluded with excellent results. From July 16 to 18, Southeast Asia's leading restaurant and hospitality event transformed Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, into a vibrant international hub, welcoming over 13,000 visitors, 449 exhibitors, and brands from 41 countries and filling three pavilions with dynamic showcases, live demonstrations, and high-level networking.

One of the highlights of Sigep Asia 2025 was the debut of the Italian Pavilion, organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), featuring 10 of the best Made in Italy brands. The event saw 71 baristas compete in the Singapore National Coffee Championship, organized by the Specialty Coffee Association. Also noteworthy was the Chocolate Pavilion, with an immersive 9-meter chocolate wall dedicated to Celebrity Pastry Chef Janice Wong , featuring hundreds of hand-painted chocolates that offered edible works of art made with Valrhona single-origin chocolate.

Sigep Asia 2025 also hosted the Southeast Asian debut of MrBeast Burger, which attracted long lines and viral attention throughout the show. Among the stands was a vibrant Nightlife and Entertainment Pavilion, with Fabbri and Harry's Bar as Official Sponsors. Other 2025 sessions included demonstrations, masterclasses, and seminars led by the International F&B Association, Michelin-starred chefs, and renowned local chefs.

The fair hosted the first Panettone World Cup Asian Selection, organized under the patronage of maestro Giuseppe Piffaretti . The world of specialty tea was represented at the Tea Pavilion, with exhibitors such as the Taiwan Tea Creative Industries Association (TTCIA), Taiwanese Dancing Tea and Kien Yu Company, Vietnamese Cat Nghi Tea Manufacturing, and American Revolution Tea, among many others.

Finally, Sigep Asia has invited visitors, exhibitors, and buyers to look forward to the next edition, scheduled for the Sands Expo & Convention Centre from 15 to 17 July 2026, with expanded showcases, deeper regional involvement, and further global debuts.