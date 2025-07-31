IEG: Rimini once again takes center stage with Pescare Show

Rimini returns to being the capital of sport fishing and recreational boating with Pescare Show 2026, the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) event scheduled for February 13-15, 2026, at the Fiera di Rimini Exhibition Center and on the Riviera. The second edition of the historic industry trade fair in Rimini will offer, in a single annual event, an even broader and more comprehensive offering, including market innovations, international competitions, experiential areas, business and networking opportunities in a region that has proven to be a prime location for this sport that combines the environment, nature, and an outdoor lifestyle.

The region itself, with its central geographic location, its connection to the sea and the coast, and its recognizability as a tourist destination even abroad, represents a strategic lever on which IEG has built the success of its debut: last February, Pescare Show recorded over 100 brands and a 50% growth in visitors, with international visitors increasing by 90% (read EFA News).

But that's not all. The layout of the Rimini exhibition center, with its indoor and outdoor spaces and pool area, has been well received by visitors and exhibitors, ensuring the event has adequate space for every need. The Riviera is also central, offering ample opportunities for collateral events, making the fair a comprehensive experience that extends beyond the three days of the event.

Pescare Show 2026 will span six pavilions at the Rimini Fiera, one of which will be entirely dedicated to the first indoor stage of the Casting and Fly Casting World Cup, organized and coordinated by FIPSAS in collaboration with ICFS (International Casting Sport Federation), featuring over 10 national teams.

The exhibition will provide ample space for all aspects of sport fishing, recreational boating, with the presence of shipyards, motors and electronics, and outdoor apparel, equipment, and accessories. The tourism area will offer opportunities for tour operators and fishing itineraries. The event areas—the heart of the event—will be confirmed and strengthened, for an increasingly immersive experience for audiences of all ages.

The event's increasingly international nature is strengthened by the partnership and co-branding agreement with EFTTEX, an industry event scheduled in Brussels from September 10 to 12, 2025, which offers opportunities to enhance the program of events dedicated to specialized operators. Collaborations with institutions and media outlets have also been confirmed, including the Emilia-Romagna Region, FIPSAS, ASSONAT, Club Nautico di Rimini, Aquabike San Marino, H2O Magazine, and Italian Fishing TV.

"Together with the fishing world all year round, not just at the show." This is the goal behind Road to Pescare Show 2026, a program of sporting and industry events that will guide the public and industry professionals along the road to the show. Promoted by IEG in collaboration with companies and partners, the project spans the main locations in the Northern Adriatic and Tyrrhenian Seas, showcasing the various sport fishing specialties through participation in competitions, events, and institutional meetings.

To offer an increasingly comprehensive and connected experience, the event's new website has been launched. This interactive platform features news and updates from the world of fishing, including a blog section dedicated to itineraries and travel: https://www.pescareshow.it/it/blog.