Fiere di Parma prepares Cibus Tec Forum 2025

After the success of the first edition in 2022, the new Cibus Tec Forum 2025 event will take place on Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 October 2025 at Fiere di Parma. Two days of ideas, business and networking between the best technology and producer partners, buyers and experts in the food and beverage industry, all enriched by the most visionary content from the most authoritative scientific and technological partners at a national and international level.

The event is also an opportunity to announce the strategic partnership between Cibus Tec Forum and OnFoods, the largest Italian ecosystem for food research, a partnership announced last May (read EFA News ). OnFoods will bring important scientific content, innovative projects and technology transfer models to one of the most innovative and forward-looking events in the Food and Food Tec sectors. This collaboration, the official note underlines, "further strengthens the fundamental mission: to create high-level concrete connections between academia and industry to promote healthier, more sustainable, traceable and inclusive food systems, capable of addressing global challenges".

Cibus Tec Forum will also be the occasion to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first edition of Cibus International Food Exhibition, recognized over the years as the international reference fair for Made-in-Italy food.

A rich program of special events to celebrate an extraordinary anniversary, which demonstrates how deeply rooted the food sector is in our territory and also how our Food Tec trade fairs can count on the experience and expertise built up over time thanks to the partner food trade fairs of the Fiere di Parma Spa and Koelnmesse GmbH family.

Cibus Tec Forum, through a smart and powerful format, offers a unique program of workshops, training activities and business matching, as well as an opportunity to meet with a selected range of innovators and suppliers of high-level food and beverage technologies.

The event, as the official note underlines, "represents the opportunity to make your brand known" and "be among the protagonists of future innovations, leading the next technological challenges". A simple and functional layout for two days of event, thanks to a turnkey participation formula aimed at promoting maximum business and networking with selected professionals.