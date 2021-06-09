Koelnmesse: Catja Caspary named vice president of marketing communications

Catja Caspary, who currently serves as Koelnmesse's vice president of trade fair management, has been named vice president of marketing communications with immediate effect and will therefore be responsible for Koelnmesse's customer and media relations. His predecessor Jochen Dosch leaves the company after 22 years to pursue new professional challenges. Catja Caspary, with the company since 2012, previously worked as a manager in marketing communications before filling her current position in trade fair management.

"With these changes, effective immediately, we are addressing the needs of our future customers and market-focused portfolio development", said chief operating officer Oliver Frese . "We look forward to continuing to work with Caspary and wish her every success in her new role. We would like to express our sincere thanks to Dosch for his successful work and dedication to Koelnmesse for the past 22 years and wish him everything the best for your personal and professional future".

As a city fair in the heart of Europe, it occupies the third largest exhibition center in Germany and, with nearly 400,000 m² of halls and outdoor spaces, is among the top ten largest exhibition centers in the world. Every year Koelnmesse organizes and manages around 80 trade fairs, hosts events in Cologne and in the most important markets around the world. Its portfolio reaches over 54,000 exhibiting companies from 122 countries and around three million visitors from more than 200 countries. Koelnmesse is investing more than 700 million euros in the development of the exhibition center to try to cover all event formats in the future.