Alessandra Balocco passes away: another loss for the confectionery group.

There is no peace for the Balocco family. Just three years after the passing of President and CEO Alberto Balocco , Alessandra Balocco , who had taken over the reins of the Fossano (Cuneo) confectionery company after her brother's death, shortly after that of her father, Aldo Balocco , died after a long illness at the age of 61. The entrepreneur had been ill for some time.

The announcement was made in an official statement from the company, which, "with immense sorrow," announces "the passing of Alessandra Balocco , president and CEO of the company." "Alessandra, 61, at the helm of the company since 2022, and with the company since the 1990s alongside her father Aldo and brother Alberto ," the statement continues, "has been a key figure for the entire group throughout her life, contributing with total dedication, determination, and expertise to the growth and consolidation of the company in Italy and international markets." The news was confirmed by the mayor of Fossano, Dario Tallone , who declared a day of mourning for the city for the occasion.

A discreet and reserved individual, Alessandra Balocco joined the family business in 1990, taking on increasingly senior roles year after year. Having become CEO in 2022, Balocco saw the group reach a turnover of €254 million in 2023, exporting to at least 67 countries and employing over 500 people. Under her leadership, the company strengthened its commitment to environmental sustainability.

In the last two years of running the company, Alessandra Balocco had to face the judicial storm of the "Pink Christmas" case, which saw her investigated by two prosecutors together with Chiara Ferragni .