Nikolaus Kriz new EFSA executive director

The Management Board of EFSA, the European Food Safety Authority, has nominated Nikolaus Kriz as its next Executive Director for a five-year term starting in September. Aivars Bērziņš , Chair of the EFSA Management Board, said in a statement: "I am very pleased to announce that today the Management Board has nominated Nikolaus Kriz as EFSA's next Executive Director. With his impressive experience of regulatory leadership and deep scientific expertise, we are confident that he will further strengthen EFSA's role as the EU's point of reference for independent food safety risk assessment."

“On behalf of the Management Board,” concluded Bērziņš , “I would also like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr Bernhard Url for his outstanding leadership as EFSA’s Executive Director over the past eleven years.”

Kriz joined EFSA in 2017 and is currently Head of the Authority’s Risk Assessment Services (Enable) department. A veterinary surgeon by training, prior to EFSA he held various roles at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in veterinary and public health risk assessment.

Following the announcement of the Board of Directors’ vote, Kriz commented: “I am grateful and honoured to have been selected as the future leader of EFSA. Together with its outstanding staff and leading experts, I look forward to leading the organisation in continuing our vital mission to protect the health of EU citizens, animals, plants and the environment.”

The final part of the selection process will see Kriz make a statement before the European Parliament's Committee on Environment, Climate and Food Safety (ENVI) and answer any questions from its members. This hearing is scheduled for 14 July.