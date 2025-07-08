Barilla Group, Oddone Incisa new CFO





Oddone Incisa is the new CFO, Chief Finance Officer of the Barilla Group. Incisa takes up the role effective September 15 and replaces Giangaddo Prati who is leaving the group after 25 years. Incisa had resigned as CFO of CNH Industrial in April.

"Oddone's appointment reflects our commitment to integrating financial strategy, digital innovation and sustainability under a single leadership," explains Gianluca Di Tondo , CEO of Barilla. "His international experience and expertise in leading transformation initiatives will be instrumental in helping us pursue our long-term growth objectives."

For his part, the new CFO Incisa adds: "It is a great honor for me to join the Barilla Group, a company that represents a point of reference in the Italian and international food industry. I look forward to contributing to the growth of the group and to the creation of long-term value. I am grateful to the CEO and the Board of Directors for their trust and I am excited to begin this new journey".