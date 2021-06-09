Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Reckitt Benckiser sells Ifcn to Chinese
Primavera Capital Group will have an exclusive license on the Mead Johnson and Enfa brands in China
The Reckitt Benckiser Group has signed an agreement to sell its infant formula and infant nutrition (Ifcn) business to Chinese private equity firm Primavera Capital Group for $ 2.2 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Primavera will have an exclusive royalty-free license on the Mead Johnson and Enfa brands (which includes Enfinitas, Enfamil and Enfagrow) in China. At the same time, Reckitt...
