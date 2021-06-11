Agria (Select legumes): agreement with Invitalia for new investments

New productive investment for Agria Spa, the Italian company for the selection and packaging of legumes and cereals, which for over 60 years with the Select brand has been operating in this sector of the food industry. Agria has stipulated a subsidized loan of 1.8 million euros with Invitalia, the national development agency, which will be used for the implementation of the business development plan. The investment plan will introduce new technological solutions to the plant which, in addition to increasing Agria's production capacity, will strengthen automation processes by improving traceability, food safety controls on product quality and safety at work. In addition, the resources will be allocated to renew the packaging systems, allowing for the definitive elimination of secondary plastic packaging, replaced by eco-sustainable cardboard solutions. A further step in the area of environmental and social responsibility for the company founded in 1957 by the Aliberti family.

“Our commitment on the path of innovation and sustainability continues because we are convinced that only by intercepting the needs of people and the needs of the planet can Italian companies really contribute to restarting the country. Despite the pandemic emergency, Agria continues to invest in the area and support the community”, said Patrizia Aliberti, sole director of Agria Spa.