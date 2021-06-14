Germany: Vapiano restarts from pinsa

Vapiano, the German chain of Italian-style pizzerias, which has been in crisis for some time, has a new ownership and the 55 places are reopening their doors. With a big news: it will gradually eliminate the classic pizza from its menu, replaced by Pinsa in September. The dough of the Pinsa is softer than the dough of conventional pizza and thanks to the long curing time of 72 hours even more digestible. Behind the decision is the Hildesheim-based Gastro & Soul group led by founder Delf Neumann, who secured the rights of Vapiano Germany, and for the whole world.

Of the 55 restaurants left in Germany after bankruptcy, the Gastro & Soul Group operates 22 under its own direct management, while the remaining 33 are run by franchisees.