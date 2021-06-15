McDonald's management changes in Germany and Italy

Changing of the guard in McDonald's Italy and Germany. Mario Federico, CEO of McDonald's Italy since October 2016, leaves the company's top management to fill the role of president and chief executive officer of McDonald's Germany and Luxembourg, starting from August 1, 2021. To lead the Italian market Dario Baroni has been appointed, today vice president of brand & customer experience.

Mario Federico has more than 32 years of experience in the food service and hospitality sector, spent working in Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany and Great Britain. For 22 years in McDonald's, he has held various roles with increasing international responsibilities. Returning to Italy in 2016, he led McDonald's laying the foundations for its development towards a network of over 1,000 restaurants

Baroni is originally from Pisa and, after graduating in chemical engineering, he began his career at Procter & Gamble in 1999 covering various roles, from research and development, to sales and marketing. Before joining McDonald's in 2016, he was marketing director of the consumer business unit of Vodafone Italia. As chief marketing officer of McDonald's Italy, Baroni was a promoter of digital and Crm strategies and launched the MySelection platform. After a stint in Operations, in the fall of 2020, he was named vice president with responsibility for strategy, field service, marketing, development and construction.