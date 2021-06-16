The first edition of Natural Born Wines starts

On Sunday 20 and Monday 21 June 2021 operators and enthusiasts will meet in the garden of Villa Boschi (Verona) for the first edition of Natural Born Wines, the exhibition of natural winemakers. An appointment for those who want to taste wines born in small cellars, produced by winemakers who practice environmentally friendly agriculture The first edition of the event debuts in an open-air version in the garden of Villa Boschi in Isola della Scala, the eighteenth-century residence that it rises in the Veronese countryside, among rice fields, ditches and ancient rural courts. The event is curated by Sorgentedelvino, the historic Emilian fair of natural wine "which from 2009 to today has plumbed the Italian wine territories in search of real oenological jewels", explains a press release. In these two days of celebration and work, operators and winelovers will be able to meet 70 winemakers. All participants adhere to the charter of principles which recognizes some common values: organic or biodynamic agriculture in the vineyard, vinification with only indigenous yeasts present on grapes and the limited use of sulphites.

"In the wine sector, biodiversity is a great value", says the organizer Barbara Pulliero , "not only for the vitality of the environment in which the vineyards are located, but also for the harmony and complexity of the wines that come from the harvest of these grapes". Alongside the winemakers there will be artisanal producers of cheeses, preserves and cured meats. Thanks to the participation of the Isola della Scala Rice Fair, visitors will also be able to discover the excellence of the territory: the Nano Vialone Veronese Igp rice proposed by the master risotto maker Luca Brutti according to traditional recipes.