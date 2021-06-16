New director for the Norwegian Seafood Council in Italy

Starting August 2021, Gunvar Lenhard Wie will be the new Italian Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council. He succeeds Trym Eidem Gundersen who he directed the activities of the Norwegian Seafood Council in Italy over the past five years.

Gunvar began his career in 1996 and then in 2001 earned a Master of Commerce and Marketing from Macquarie University, specializing in the Food & Beverage sector. Since 2016, he has been a part of the Norwegian Seafood Council team where as Director he successfully led local offices in Japan and Korea, dealing with marketing, PR activities, communication and risk management for the two markets.

"I have the pleasure of succeeding a great manager like Trym in this new one professional opportunity. I am sure that his passion will be an example to reach our future and new goals. I am honored for the trust placed in me and I welcome this new challenge with great enthusiasm", stated Gunvar L. Wie.