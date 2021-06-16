DalterFood appoints Andrea Guidi as the new CEO

DalterFood Group, a leader in the production and marketing of high quality cheeses, with a presence in over 40 countries around the world, has appointed Andrea Guidi as the new general manager to facilitate the achievement of the objectives of the Group's 2021 - 2023 Strategic Plan. It is the first time that DalterFood Group has acquired this figure within its organic plant.

Guidi boasts over thirty years of experience in leading companies in the food sector, from Barilla, to Fiorucci, to Nutkao, to Acetum. Precisely in Barilla, where he worked for 14 years, after having held various positions in marketing and sales, he was Managing Director of several companies of this group in Europe. From 2010 to 2015 he was then CEO of Nutkao, a reference reality in the hazelnut-based spreads sector, and from 2015 to 2018 he was CEO and CEO of Acetum, a leading company in the balsamic vinegar sector.

“2021 - explains Stefano Ricotti, president of DalterFood Group - marks a turning point for our group. Nationally and internationally, our offer has proven to be successful in all markets, a sign that we are on the right path. But other challenges are on the horizon, starting with the 2021 - 2023 Strategic Plan, a three-year period that sees us engaged in important growth projects in terms of turnover and profitability. This is why we have thought about identifying a figure with a long experience in the food sector - his international curriculum that recalls marketing, sales and managerial roles covered in the sector is an excellent business card - who will certainly help us. to spread even more culture and appreciation for “Made in Italy” dairy art all over the world".

“I am honored to be part of this group - added Andrea Guidi - and I thank the Board for having bet on me. The globalization of consumption has produced many new opportunities for the food sector, at the same time generating various complexities that were once completely unknown. I believe that DalterFood Group has all the credentials to play a leading role in its sector and the results achieved so far speak for themselves. New challenges have always attracted me and I am very motivated to put all my experience at the Group's disposal. A reality like this, which has the peculiarity of having a full control of the entire supply chain and which has always made quality its prerogative, undoubtedly allows us to take the lead on many markets and for new goals to be conquered ".