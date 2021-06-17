FoodTech Award 2021, the winners of the Retail edition announced

Barilla and Lavazza, both members of the Lifestyle-Tech Competence Center, celebrated the winners of the Food Tech Award 2021, Retail Edition at the new Usi-Supsi university campus in the center of Lugano, Switzerland. The initiative aimed to discover innovative solutions in food retail, especially B2B or B2B2C start-ups / scale-ups working on consumer data acquisition and omni-channel solutions. The activities focused on two particular areas: “Client engagement”, or solutions that strengthen customer engagement through touchpoints; “Rich data capture”, or solutions that allow a rich data acquisition in food retail, both online and offline.

Among the over 60 international candidates, 12 scale-ups were selected to present their technological solution physically or virtually in front of a jury composed of Barilla and Lavazza and other important players in the food sector, such as Coop, VéGé and Metro. The jury was completed by Accenture, UBS, TiVenture SA, Microsoft, Abc Capital partners, Privilege Ventures, Loomish and academic actors Usi & Supsi. In addition to winning the Food Tech Award, the two winners will have the opportunity to connect with industry-leading retail brands, as well as investors, academic partners and technology companies. Furthermore, the winners will strengthen their presence in Ticino, Switzerland: an 8-month free service with desk and office will be provided at Dagorà Innovation Hub, sponsored by Ubs.

The finalists in the “Client Engagement” category were: Byondxr, Israel, Hatch Holland, Animatico Switzerland, Adrich Usa, Squale Switzerland, Skylabs Switzerland. The winner was Animatico which offers interactive avatars as digital touchpoints in retail stores to drive customer engagement, guide product choices and connect offline and online channels. It provides an animation, interaction and analytics platform that can be used to create interactive digital avatars in stores, enabling new touchpoints to assist customers and recommend specific products. The technology has been designed to work in challenging environments with high background noise, where the synchronous and proven use of audio and video sensors effectively enable the detection of a user's interactions and their voice. The avatar proactively identifies potential buyers and offers help in selecting the most suitable product in an interactive way.

The finalists in the “Rich Data Capture” category were: Nextatlas Italy, Behamics Switzerland, Grottini Lab Italy, Adimo Uk, Minubo Germany, Profila Switzerland. The winner was Nextatlas, a trend research and data-driven platform that uses artificial intelligence to identify emerging market trends that are statistically likely to become mainstream. iCoolhunt is a pioneer of innovative services that provides both brand owners and their advisors with rich, timely and objective information on the various factors of change in the lifestyle and behavior of consumers. As a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence for predictive monitoring of emerging consumer trends, iCoolhunt offers a comprehensive scientific approach in a traditionally opinion-driven industry. The company developed Nextatlas, the world's first independent data intelligence platform capable of aggregating and analyzing relevant information generated by trendsetters of the digital age to anticipate, understand and predict consumption trends.