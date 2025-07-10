Lavazza: Postpone the law on deforestation

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Lavazza has called for the European Union's deforestation law to be postponed for another year. "We are asking for the legislation, especially for coffee, to be postponed for another year," said Chairman Giuseppe Lavazza at an event in London, arguing that its implementation would harm producers in Africa and Central America and drive up prices. According to Lavazza, the cocoa industry is better prepared...