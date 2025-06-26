illycaffè buys back its Swiss distributor

illycaffè has acquired 100% control of the Swiss distributor based in Thalwil. “The Swiss market is highly strategic due to its size, premiumness and potential, representing a significant growth area for the brand. The acquisition is also part of the broader strategy of strengthening direct presence in key European markets”, commented CEO Cristina Scocchia. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

In Switzerland, Illy operates through Illycafè Thalwil Ag, a company created specifically in 1939 by founder Francesco Illy to distribute in the Swiss country. The branch was then sold at the end of the 1960s by his son Ernesto Illy to the Swiss Seitz family, who have retained the rights to market the Illy brand to this day.

Through this acquisition, illycaffè will be able to expand its presence in all the main distribution channels, enhance the brand experience and increase operational efficiency, in line with its growth and international development objectives. The operation represents a further confirmation of the company's desire to continue with its investment plan despite the complex macroeconomic and geopolitical context and the continued volatility of the price of green coffee, which has tripled in the last three years.