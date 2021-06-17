Purina has published the new sustainability report

Purina today presented the 2020 edition of the Purina in Society (PinS) report, the third release, which contains all the results and progress achieved with respect to the 10 commitments of the company that aim to improve the health and well-being of pets , communities and the planet. The report, prepared in accordance with the guidelines for sustainability reporting compliant with GRI Standards (2018/2020), presents in detail the report on the progress made and the impact of Purina's initiatives, partnerships and collaborations launched to achieve the aims. In summary, in the past two years, the company has launched over 30 new products aimed at improving the health and well-being of pets, has achieved 94% of zero deforestation soy and 78% of packaging designed to be recyclable, has collaborated with various partners to educate over 1 million children in responsible pet ownership, and supported the adoption of 98,731 pets.

Jeff Hamilton, CEO of Nestlé Purina PetCare Europe, Middle East and North Africa, commented: “We are setting ambitious new goals and will review our commitments to ensure that we can actually operate within the limits of the planet and have a positive impact on people. and on society in general. This will push us to more important and rapid progress, to drive change on social issues and to pursue our purpose: to improve the lives of pets and the people who love them”.

There remain areas of work where the company is striving to deliver on its commitments, such as responsible sourcing of seafood ingredients. “At Purina, all our actions have always been aimed at improving the life of pets and the people who love them. For this reason, I am proud of the progress we have continued to make, since the launch of our commitments in 2016. This edition of the PinS Report is further demonstration of our continued efforts and collaboration with partners and organizations with whom we share a vision. 2 strategic”, said Rafael Lopez, regional director of Purina Italy and southern Europe.

The 2020 report also highlights the changes that the sector as a whole will have to face, after a year in which the Covid pandemic has had a huge impact on the lives of pets, people and companies around the world. Drawing on market research and over 100 interviews with industry experts, including veterinarians and the media, Purina highlighted the trends that will shape the future of pet care, along with the challenges this industry will face.

Attached is the Purina in Society 2020 Report.