Food Supplements: a new Italian hub is born

On the initiative of the private equity fund White Bridge Investments, parent company of the Veronese Specchiasol, an Italian group specialized in supplements and nutraceuticals was born, involving two other companies: the Lombard Named and the Venetian Phyto Garda.

Named (acronym for Natural Medicine), founded in 1988, which develops and manufactures nutraceuticals, phytotherapeutic products and medical devices, is the most important company of the group with 2019 revenues of 52.6 million and an EBITDA of 6 million. To sell are the brothers Fabio and Stefano Canova, sons of the founders.

Specchiasol is a Veronese company dedicated to phytotherapy, acquired last year by White Bridge, which achieved revenues of 26.8 million in 2019 with an ebitda of 2.3 million. The Phyto Garda group also enters the perimeter, a company from Rivoli Veronese with a turnover of around 15 million. Manufacturer of food supplements, medical devices, an important player in the Italian nutraceutical market, it was founded by the Veronese pharmacist Alessandro Moglia. As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, the aggregate turnover of the new group will reach approximately 100 million euros.

At the helm of the new group is Giuseppe Giorgini , current CEO of Specchiasol. White Bridge Investments was founded in 2013 by Stefano Devescovi and Marco Pinciroli.