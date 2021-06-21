Macrowine returns in virtual mode from 23 to 30 June

It is one of the most anticipated appointments in the world for scholars in the wine sector and has been postponed by a year due to the Covid 19 emergency. Macrowine is scheduled in virtual mode from 23 to 30 June with 400 participants from different countries between which Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Greece, Australia, New Zealand, China, United States, Chile, Uruguay, South Africa.

Organized in collaboration between the Edmund Mach Foundation, the University of Verona and the University of Turin, the scientific appointment will provide scientists, operators and experts with the exclusive opportunity to exchange, update and implement scientific information, news and results in the wine sector.

The 2021 edition proposes a rich program of a high scientific level, which includes 65 oral reports and 280 posters organized in 6 plenary sessions and 5 thematic round tables, with topics ranging from vineyard to glass, or from the varietal diversity of grapes and from practices for sustainable viticulture to the microbial ecosystem from the field to final consumption, without neglecting the shelf life of wines and the tools available to support precision and innovative viticulture. We will also talk about sensorial aspects and consumer perception, identity, typicality and origin.