Sustainable logistics: Geremia new country manager of Chep Italy

Chep, a Brambles group company present in over 60 countries and specialized in supply chain solutions, has appointed Marco Geremia as Country General Manager for Italy ad interim. Marco Geremia takes over from Francesca Amadei who has led the company since 2019 and to whom Chep's thanks go for the results, commitment and professionalism that have characterized her ten-year experience in the company. The new appointment will be effective from 1 July.

Marco Geremia, graduated in Political Economy and with a Masters in Innovation from the University of Bologna, has held various roles in national companies operating in various sectors, from industrial development to logistics. Since joining Chep in 2011, he has assumed roles of increasing responsibility within the commercial and sales team until becoming Business Development Senior Manager in 2019.

Under his leadership, Chep's Development division has entered into important collaborations both with numerous leading consumer companies and with small and medium-sized enterprises. By adapting the service to the specific needs of small and medium-sized enterprises, Geremia has managed to extend the company's sustainable logistics model based on sharing, reuse and recycling of company pallets and containers to a central segment in the Italian economic landscape.

“Marco is a very respected leader and has always been oriented towards achieving results together with his team. He has a solid experience and a strategic vision capacity that make him the most suitable candidate to take up the challenge of the transition of the Italian market to the circular economy model that CHEP represents”, said Enrique Montañés, Senior Vice-President CHEP Southern Europe. "I am sure she will continue the great work that Francesca started two years ago, based on the creation of value for customers, innovation and sustainability".

“I thank CHEP for entrusting me with the responsibility of the Group in Italy. Generating value for companies by developing regenerative supply chains and eliminating km of empty transport, waste and inefficiencies are the priority challenges to be faced in order to promote profitable growth and more optimized and sustainable logistics systems in Italy”, said Marco Geremia.