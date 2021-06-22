Preservatives: Kerry acquires the American Niacet

EFA News - European Food Agency use cookies to ensure for customer a more safer experience and to address advertisement to the right public. If you click or browse in the website, you consent to our to collect information through cookies. You can disable the advertisements personalization or you can consult our privacy policy.
It does not receive public funding Editor in chief: CLARA MOSCHINI
Irish food company Kerry Group said it has reached an agreement to acquire Niacet for € 853 million from a subsidiary of the Sk Capital fund and other shareholders. The American company operates in the global market in food preservation technologies. The company has customers in over 75 countries and key manufacturing sites in Niagara Falls (USA) and Tiel (Netherlands). For the year ending December 3...