Preservatives: Kerry acquires the American Niacet

1 billion dollar investment for the Irish group

Irish food company Kerry Group said it has reached an agreement to acquire Niacet for € 853 million from a subsidiary of the Sk Capital fund and other shareholders. The American company operates in the global market in food preservation technologies. The company has customers in over 75 countries and key manufacturing sites in Niagara Falls (USA) and Tiel (Netherlands). For the year ending December 3...

